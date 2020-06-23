All apartments in Denver
4045 Zuni St

4045 North Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

4045 North Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Garden level / lower 1 bedroom furnished modern apartment w private entrance in trendy Sunnyside. Lots of natural light, walk-able to Highlands and 5 min to downtown. Looking for a 1-3 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 Zuni St have any available units?
4045 Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4045 Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
4045 Zuni St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 Zuni St pet-friendly?
No, 4045 Zuni St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4045 Zuni St offer parking?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not offer parking.
Does 4045 Zuni St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 Zuni St have a pool?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not have a pool.
Does 4045 Zuni St have accessible units?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 Zuni St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4045 Zuni St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4045 Zuni St does not have units with air conditioning.
