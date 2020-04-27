4042 S Yosemite St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 4bedroom Townhome in a great community - Property Id: 105092



Beautiful and REMODELED 4 Bedrooms,4 Bathrooms, 2 Car attached Car port. New refrigerator,New Stove/range Oven,New Microwave Oven,New Dishwasher,New Carpet, New Kitchen cabinets, new Granite Counter tops,New Paint,finished Basement, covered private patio, Big Open Kitchen.MUST SEE THIS PROPERTY.

community has an outdoor pool, fitness, playground, walk to light rail station (Dayton station)



Rent includes water, trash and recycling.



:

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105092

Property Id 105092



(RLNE4762765)