All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
4042 S Yosemite St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4042 S Yosemite St
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

4042 S Yosemite St

4042 South Yosemite Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4042 South Yosemite Street, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 4bedroom Townhome in a great community - Property Id: 105092

Beautiful and REMODELED 4 Bedrooms,4 Bathrooms, 2 Car attached Car port. New refrigerator,New Stove/range Oven,New Microwave Oven,New Dishwasher,New Carpet, New Kitchen cabinets, new Granite Counter tops,New Paint,finished Basement, covered private patio, Big Open Kitchen.MUST SEE THIS PROPERTY.
community has an outdoor pool, fitness, playground, walk to light rail station (Dayton station)

Rent includes water, trash and recycling.

:
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105092
Property Id 105092

(RLNE4762765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4042 S Yosemite St have any available units?
4042 S Yosemite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 S Yosemite St have?
Some of 4042 S Yosemite St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 S Yosemite St currently offering any rent specials?
4042 S Yosemite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 S Yosemite St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4042 S Yosemite St is pet friendly.
Does 4042 S Yosemite St offer parking?
Yes, 4042 S Yosemite St offers parking.
Does 4042 S Yosemite St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4042 S Yosemite St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 S Yosemite St have a pool?
Yes, 4042 S Yosemite St has a pool.
Does 4042 S Yosemite St have accessible units?
No, 4042 S Yosemite St does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 S Yosemite St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4042 S Yosemite St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University