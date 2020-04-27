4042 S Yosemite St.

Amenities
Remodeled 4bedroom Townhome in a great community - Property Id: 105092
Beautiful and REMODELED 4 Bedrooms,4 Bathrooms, 2 Car attached Car port. New refrigerator,New Stove/range Oven,New Microwave Oven,New Dishwasher,New Carpet, New Kitchen cabinets, new Granite Counter tops,New Paint,finished Basement, covered private patio, Big Open Kitchen.MUST SEE THIS PROPERTY.
community has an outdoor pool, fitness, playground, walk to light rail station (Dayton station)
Rent includes water, trash and recycling.
:
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105092
Property Id 105092
(RLNE4762765)