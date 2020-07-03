All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

4035 E. 12th Ave.

4035 E 12th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4035 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/698f9fb08a ---- 1200 Colorado offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with large floor plans, in the Hale neighborhood of Denver. Kitchens have an electric range and disposal. Building amenities include on-site laundry facilities, reserved storage, and outdoor seating. Parking is available for a monthly fee. 2 pets are allowed, with a 60-lb weight limit each. 1200 Colorado is located near the new 9th and Colorado businesses, Trader Joe?s, Snooze, Rose Hospital, and convenient to public transportation. Hale is a nice residential neighborhood located just east of Colorado Blvd. Favorite nearby restaurants include Snooze, Anthony\'s Pizza and Falafel King, as well as Denver\'s very-first Trader Joe\'s. Cherry Creek shopping district is a short drive away, as are City Park and the Rose Medical Complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 E. 12th Ave. have any available units?
4035 E. 12th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 E. 12th Ave. have?
Some of 4035 E. 12th Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 E. 12th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4035 E. 12th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 E. 12th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4035 E. 12th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4035 E. 12th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4035 E. 12th Ave. offers parking.
Does 4035 E. 12th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 E. 12th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 E. 12th Ave. have a pool?
No, 4035 E. 12th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4035 E. 12th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4035 E. 12th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 E. 12th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4035 E. 12th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

