4021 S Wabash St
Last updated August 21 2019

4021 S Wabash St

4021 South Wabash Street · No Longer Available
Location

4021 South Wabash Street, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Convenience....Only minutes from the Dayton RTD Light Rail station to this comfy home with a 0.30 acre park like yard and mountain views. With 4 bedrooms, this home features warm hardwood floors throughout, custom travertine tile, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a cozy gas log fireplace in the family room, vaulted ceilings, and a walk-out basement. The master bedroom features a walk in closet, attached 3/4 bath, newer carpet and ceiling fan. Enjoy entertaining guests on the roomy deck, overlooking the big back yard with mature trees, raised flower beds and a distant view of Mt. Evans snow caps. In the coveted Hutchinson Hills neighborhood located just north of DTC, close to Rosamond Park, schools, restaurants and shopping. With Village Greens and Cherry Creek State Parks just a short drive away this beautifully maintained neighborhood is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 S Wabash St have any available units?
4021 S Wabash St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 S Wabash St have?
Some of 4021 S Wabash St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 S Wabash St currently offering any rent specials?
4021 S Wabash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 S Wabash St pet-friendly?
No, 4021 S Wabash St is not pet friendly.
Does 4021 S Wabash St offer parking?
No, 4021 S Wabash St does not offer parking.
Does 4021 S Wabash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4021 S Wabash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 S Wabash St have a pool?
No, 4021 S Wabash St does not have a pool.
Does 4021 S Wabash St have accessible units?
No, 4021 S Wabash St does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 S Wabash St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 S Wabash St does not have units with dishwashers.
