4021 S Wabash St

Convenience....Only minutes from the Dayton RTD Light Rail station to this comfy home with a 0.30 acre park like yard and mountain views. With 4 bedrooms, this home features warm hardwood floors throughout, custom travertine tile, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a cozy gas log fireplace in the family room, vaulted ceilings, and a walk-out basement. The master bedroom features a walk in closet, attached 3/4 bath, newer carpet and ceiling fan. Enjoy entertaining guests on the roomy deck, overlooking the big back yard with mature trees, raised flower beds and a distant view of Mt. Evans snow caps. In the coveted Hutchinson Hills neighborhood located just north of DTC, close to Rosamond Park, schools, restaurants and shopping. With Village Greens and Cherry Creek State Parks just a short drive away this beautifully maintained neighborhood is the perfect place to call home.