4000 W. Exposition Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4000 W. Exposition Ave

4000 West Exposition Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4000 West Exposition Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54fa5cf0f6 ----
Cozy 3 br with in a great location! Rustic wood paneling. 2 car garage with room for workspace. Extra parking and Storage sheds. Fenced-in yard. Lovely enclosed patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 W. Exposition Ave have any available units?
4000 W. Exposition Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4000 W. Exposition Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4000 W. Exposition Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 W. Exposition Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4000 W. Exposition Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4000 W. Exposition Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4000 W. Exposition Ave offers parking.
Does 4000 W. Exposition Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 W. Exposition Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 W. Exposition Ave have a pool?
No, 4000 W. Exposition Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4000 W. Exposition Ave have accessible units?
No, 4000 W. Exposition Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 W. Exposition Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 W. Exposition Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 W. Exposition Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 W. Exposition Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
