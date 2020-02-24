4000 W. Exposition Ave

4000 West Exposition Avenue, Denver, CO 80219 Westwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54fa5cf0f6 ---- Cozy 3 br with in a great location! Rustic wood paneling. 2 car garage with room for workspace. Extra parking and Storage sheds. Fenced-in yard. Lovely enclosed patio!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
