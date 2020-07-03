All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

4000 W Conejos Pl

4000 West Conejos Place · No Longer Available
Location

4000 West Conejos Place, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Oversized beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - In this recently fully renovated condo you will find everything that you could possibly need! Updated appliances, two large oversized bedrooms, a formal dining area, and with a great location this home has the best of everything. Utilities bundled for $125 per month.

Only one block from Denver's famous Sloan's Lake Park, walking distance to tons of restaurants, and only 2.5 miles from Downtown Denver!

This home comes fully furnished, so be ready to move right in! With all of the wonderful offerings this home has to offer it will not be on the market long. Short term-Long Term leasing options available APPLY TODAY!

(RLNE5685973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 W Conejos Pl have any available units?
4000 W Conejos Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4000 W Conejos Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4000 W Conejos Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 W Conejos Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4000 W Conejos Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4000 W Conejos Pl offer parking?
No, 4000 W Conejos Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4000 W Conejos Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 W Conejos Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 W Conejos Pl have a pool?
No, 4000 W Conejos Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4000 W Conejos Pl have accessible units?
No, 4000 W Conejos Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 W Conejos Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 W Conejos Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 W Conejos Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 W Conejos Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

