4000 W Conejos Pl

Oversized beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - In this recently fully renovated condo you will find everything that you could possibly need! Updated appliances, two large oversized bedrooms, a formal dining area, and with a great location this home has the best of everything. Utilities bundled for $125 per month.



Only one block from Denver's famous Sloan's Lake Park, walking distance to tons of restaurants, and only 2.5 miles from Downtown Denver!



This home comes fully furnished, so be ready to move right in! With all of the wonderful offerings this home has to offer it will not be on the market long. Short term-Long Term leasing options available APPLY TODAY!



