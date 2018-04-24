Rent Calculator
3955 West Floyd Avenue
3955 West Floyd Avenue
3955 West Floyd Avenue
·
Location
3955 West Floyd Avenue, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1100; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1275.00; IMRID19147
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3955 West Floyd Avenue have any available units?
3955 West Floyd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 3955 West Floyd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3955 West Floyd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 West Floyd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3955 West Floyd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 3955 West Floyd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3955 West Floyd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3955 West Floyd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 West Floyd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 West Floyd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3955 West Floyd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3955 West Floyd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3955 West Floyd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 West Floyd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 West Floyd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3955 West Floyd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3955 West Floyd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
