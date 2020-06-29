3941 W 23rd Ave

All apartments in Denver
Location

3941 West 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
online portal
Updated 2BD, 1BA Condo with Backyard and Parking, Blocks from Sloan's Lake - Located just a few blocks from Sloan's Lake, this newly remodeled condo features updated flooring, finishes and stainless steel appliances. The condo boasts a private, fenced in backyard and includes two designated parkings spots. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdCDX0PWlf0&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $35 monthly fee that covers water, sewer and trash.
*Tenants are responsible for maintaining backyard and portion of garden near front door.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5676782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 W 23rd Ave have any available units?
3941 W 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 W 23rd Ave have?
Some of 3941 W 23rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 W 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3941 W 23rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 W 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3941 W 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3941 W 23rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3941 W 23rd Ave offers parking.
Does 3941 W 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3941 W 23rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 W 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 3941 W 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3941 W 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3941 W 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 W 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3941 W 23rd Ave has units with dishwashers.

