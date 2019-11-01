3904 E 16th Ave

Amenities

Built in 1927, this Tudor-style house is a great place to call your new home! This two bedroom, two bathroom town home features hardwood floors, french windows, gas burning fireplace, private front porch, private rooftop patio, private backyard, additional space for a home office, large Master-Suite bedroom big enough for a king size bed, desk, dresser, end tables and more, dining room, tons of natural light and character and a vibrant, hip neighborhood. While within walking distance to bars, restaurants and live music venues, this is a quiet block. City Park, home to the Denver Zoo, the Nature and Science Museum, free live jazz on Sunday evenings during the summer and paddle boat riding, is one block away. Downtown is 5 mins away!



Huge! 2200sqft

All utilities included!

Internet and cable provided with hundreds of channels.

No smoking

No pets please

In-unit laundry machines



Virtual tour through Zoom now available! Inquire for details and scheduling.



2 bdrm 2 bath, 2200 sqft, private front porch, backyard amenities include gas grill, fire pit, brick patio with table and umbrella. Free on-site laundry. Hardwood floors, fireplace. All utilities included: water, gas, electricity, heat plus internet and cable! No smoking. No pets. $2499 a month. $2499 deposit. Income verification, credit and background checks required. Available May 1st, 2020