Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

3904 E 16th Ave

3904 East 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3904 East 16th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Built in 1927, this Tudor-style house is a great place to call your new home! This two bedroom, two bathroom town home features hardwood floors, french windows, gas burning fireplace, private front porch, private rooftop patio, private backyard, additional space for a home office, large Master-Suite bedroom big enough for a king size bed, desk, dresser, end tables and more, dining room, tons of natural light and character and a vibrant, hip neighborhood. While within walking distance to bars, restaurants and live music venues, this is a quiet block. City Park, home to the Denver Zoo, the Nature and Science Museum, free live jazz on Sunday evenings during the summer and paddle boat riding, is one block away. Downtown is 5 mins away!

Huge! 2200sqft
All utilities included!
Internet and cable provided with hundreds of channels.
No smoking
No pets please
In-unit laundry machines

Virtual tour through Zoom now available! Inquire for details and scheduling.

2 bdrm 2 bath, 2200 sqft, private front porch, backyard amenities include gas grill, fire pit, brick patio with table and umbrella. Free on-site laundry. Hardwood floors, fireplace. All utilities included: water, gas, electricity, heat plus internet and cable! No smoking. No pets. $2499 a month. $2499 deposit. Income verification, credit and background checks required. Available May 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 E 16th Ave have any available units?
3904 E 16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 E 16th Ave have?
Some of 3904 E 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 E 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3904 E 16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 E 16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3904 E 16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3904 E 16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3904 E 16th Ave offers parking.
Does 3904 E 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 E 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 E 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 3904 E 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3904 E 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3904 E 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 E 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 E 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.

