All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 390 N. Ogden St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
390 N. Ogden St.
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

390 N. Ogden St.

390 N Ogden St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

390 N Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
390 N. Ogden St. Available 06/15/19 Affordable Historic One Bedroom! Great Location !! - This home is minutes from Down Town Denver!!

Awesome one bedroom one bath Duplex located in Denver. This amazing home is located one mile from Cherry Creek mall, Wash Park, Baker, and Broadway. Walking distance to Pablo's coffee, Traders Joes and lots of great restaurants.

This home features a Large living room with an updated kitchen. Living room features hardwood floors.
Cute kitchen with cabinet space and newer appliances. One bedroom with a full bathroom. Off of the kitchen is an office/Den that leads to the back yard.
Back yard is fenced and this amazing home comes with a one car garage!!

Pet Rent $40 monthly.

This home will not last!
Call today or text today

(720) 643-8168

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4875415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 N. Ogden St. have any available units?
390 N. Ogden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 N. Ogden St. have?
Some of 390 N. Ogden St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 N. Ogden St. currently offering any rent specials?
390 N. Ogden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 N. Ogden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 N. Ogden St. is pet friendly.
Does 390 N. Ogden St. offer parking?
Yes, 390 N. Ogden St. offers parking.
Does 390 N. Ogden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 N. Ogden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 N. Ogden St. have a pool?
No, 390 N. Ogden St. does not have a pool.
Does 390 N. Ogden St. have accessible units?
No, 390 N. Ogden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 390 N. Ogden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 N. Ogden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University