3885 Tennyson St

Studio/1 bed WiFi included! Right off Tennyson with own door to 39th!



Tennyson Place ground floor walk-out unit- there are only 3 units and they are rarely available! Im subleasing my unit because I have to move out of state for . About the unit...



- Its the best layout of all 3 walk outs- walk-out meaning you have your own door to 39th ave, so it feels like a townhouse! With this layout, it has 2 nooks that can be used as bedrooms. I have an office/closet in one and a loft bedroom in the other nook.

- 476 sq ft but feels like 1 bed or 2 bed with nooks

- Brand new modern/contemporary build.

- New appliances: fridge, dishwasher, stove, microwave, IN UNIT W/D

- Well insulated! Cannot hear any neighbors around or above you! (Im a light sleeper so I love this)

- Industrial wood floors: they clean easily and dont scratch/damage easily which means...

- All pets allowed! No size or breed restrictions and can have more than one pet! Its a super pet friendly building. They even do a pet of the month!

- Im including my loft bed



About the building...



- Its a wonderful boutique building right on Tennyson and 39th ave

- Amenities include:

- Wifi included!

- Gym

- Underground parking garage (extra fee)

- Storage

- Bike storage room

- Even dog wash!

- Monthly resident get togethers at local Tennyson restaurants (often residents can get discounts at local restaurants as well)

- Lounge/game room where they have free coffee every morning

- Rooftop lounge with two large grills

- Great neighbors!



Available Sep 15. Email or text for any questions!