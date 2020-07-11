Rent Calculator
3884 Malta Street
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3884 Malta Street
3884 Malta Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3884 Malta Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nice 3 bed 2 bath with loft and 2 car attached garage! - Fully updated nice 2 story with 3 bedrooms and a loft. 2 car attached garage, fenced yard, gas fireplace, new flooring and new paint.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4759127)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3884 Malta Street have any available units?
3884 Malta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 3884 Malta Street currently offering any rent specials?
3884 Malta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3884 Malta Street pet-friendly?
No, 3884 Malta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 3884 Malta Street offer parking?
Yes, 3884 Malta Street offers parking.
Does 3884 Malta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3884 Malta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3884 Malta Street have a pool?
No, 3884 Malta Street does not have a pool.
Does 3884 Malta Street have accessible units?
No, 3884 Malta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3884 Malta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3884 Malta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3884 Malta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3884 Malta Street does not have units with air conditioning.
