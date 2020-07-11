All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3884 Malta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3884 Malta Street
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

3884 Malta Street

3884 Malta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3884 Malta Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nice 3 bed 2 bath with loft and 2 car attached garage! - Fully updated nice 2 story with 3 bedrooms and a loft. 2 car attached garage, fenced yard, gas fireplace, new flooring and new paint.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3884 Malta Street have any available units?
3884 Malta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3884 Malta Street currently offering any rent specials?
3884 Malta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3884 Malta Street pet-friendly?
No, 3884 Malta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3884 Malta Street offer parking?
Yes, 3884 Malta Street offers parking.
Does 3884 Malta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3884 Malta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3884 Malta Street have a pool?
No, 3884 Malta Street does not have a pool.
Does 3884 Malta Street have accessible units?
No, 3884 Malta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3884 Malta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3884 Malta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3884 Malta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3884 Malta Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University