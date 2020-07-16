All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3877 Lisbon Street
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:53 PM

3877 Lisbon Street

3877 Lisbon Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Green Valley Ranch
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3877 Lisbon Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3877 Lisbon Street have any available units?
3877 Lisbon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3877 Lisbon Street currently offering any rent specials?
3877 Lisbon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3877 Lisbon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3877 Lisbon Street is pet friendly.
Does 3877 Lisbon Street offer parking?
No, 3877 Lisbon Street does not offer parking.
Does 3877 Lisbon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3877 Lisbon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3877 Lisbon Street have a pool?
No, 3877 Lisbon Street does not have a pool.
Does 3877 Lisbon Street have accessible units?
No, 3877 Lisbon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3877 Lisbon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3877 Lisbon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3877 Lisbon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3877 Lisbon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
