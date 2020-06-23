3855 S Monaco Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

MOVE IN Special! Only pay $1400 in deposit and pay a prorated first month rent for February and $1675 in rent covers all utilities! That is $275 off the regular deposit and free utilities for the term of the lease!



This brand new remodel is a must see! Located right next door to the Southmoor station (Bus, Light Rail, Park & Ride), this place has easy access to everything! Easily walk to everything from grocery stores to spacious parks and movie theaters! Be the first to enjoy the new granite countertops in the new kitchen and the new updates to the rest of the condo, every room has been updated! Plenty of room for entertaining guests and a beautiful fireplace! Park right outside your fenced in patio!



Just a few minute drive to DTC, DU, High schools and Southmoor elementary is just across the street!



Pet friendly (additional deposit required), no smoking.



This property is managed by a responsive and responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.