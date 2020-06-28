All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3818 S Yosemite St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3818 S Yosemite St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

3818 S Yosemite St

3818 South Yosemite Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3818 South Yosemite Street, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Must See Remodeled Denver Town Home for Rent!! Move Today!! - This charming 4 Bed / 3 Bath townhouse is ready for you and your family!!
It comes complete with all new paint, new lighting and an efficiently designed kitchen that opens to a large dining area, which offers crown molding and access to the fenced patio.
The spacious master suite features a 3/4 bath.
Conveniently located, close to light rail station, DTC, shopping centers
and I-225.
Other features include:
**2 carport spaces and one reserved space,
**A/C,
**Newer windows...

Call today to schedule a tour!!

Additional Lease Terms:
*No Pets
*12 Month Lease
*Resident Pays Gas and Electric

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2865204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 S Yosemite St have any available units?
3818 S Yosemite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 S Yosemite St have?
Some of 3818 S Yosemite St's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 S Yosemite St currently offering any rent specials?
3818 S Yosemite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 S Yosemite St pet-friendly?
No, 3818 S Yosemite St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3818 S Yosemite St offer parking?
Yes, 3818 S Yosemite St offers parking.
Does 3818 S Yosemite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 S Yosemite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 S Yosemite St have a pool?
Yes, 3818 S Yosemite St has a pool.
Does 3818 S Yosemite St have accessible units?
No, 3818 S Yosemite St does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 S Yosemite St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 S Yosemite St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University