3818 S Yosemite St

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Must See Remodeled Denver Town Home for Rent!! Move Today!! - This charming 4 Bed / 3 Bath townhouse is ready for you and your family!!

It comes complete with all new paint, new lighting and an efficiently designed kitchen that opens to a large dining area, which offers crown molding and access to the fenced patio.

The spacious master suite features a 3/4 bath.

Conveniently located, close to light rail station, DTC, shopping centers

and I-225.

Other features include:

**2 carport spaces and one reserved space,

**A/C,

**Newer windows...



Call today to schedule a tour!!



Additional Lease Terms:

*No Pets

*12 Month Lease

*Resident Pays Gas and Electric



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2865204)