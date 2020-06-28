3818 S Yosemite St

Amenities
Must See Remodeled Denver Town Home for Rent!! Move Today!! - This charming 4 Bed / 3 Bath townhouse is ready for you and your family!!
It comes complete with all new paint, new lighting and an efficiently designed kitchen that opens to a large dining area, which offers crown molding and access to the fenced patio.
The spacious master suite features a 3/4 bath.
Conveniently located, close to light rail station, DTC, shopping centers
and I-225.
Other features include:
**2 carport spaces and one reserved space,
**A/C,
**Newer windows...
Call today to schedule a tour!!
Additional Lease Terms:
*No Pets
*12 Month Lease
*Resident Pays Gas and Electric
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2865204)