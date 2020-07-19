All apartments in Denver
3811 Utica Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 9:01 PM

3811 Utica Street

3811 North Utica Street · No Longer Available
Location

3811 North Utica Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #960566.

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Berkeley will welcome you with 883 square feet of living space!

The Beautiful kitchen comes complete with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher which are all stainless steel. Other great features of this home include a window a/c unit, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and storage shed.

Enjoy the beautiful wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cesar Chavez Park and Berkeley Lake. Also nearby are Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Lakeside Amusement Park, Arvada Centerplace Shopping Center and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Sheridan Blvd and I-70.

Nearby schools include Centennial Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, and North High School.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Utica Street have any available units?
3811 Utica Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 Utica Street have?
Some of 3811 Utica Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Utica Street currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Utica Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Utica Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 Utica Street is pet friendly.
Does 3811 Utica Street offer parking?
No, 3811 Utica Street does not offer parking.
Does 3811 Utica Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3811 Utica Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Utica Street have a pool?
No, 3811 Utica Street does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Utica Street have accessible units?
No, 3811 Utica Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Utica Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 Utica Street has units with dishwashers.
