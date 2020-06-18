Rent Calculator
3800 Dartmouth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
3800 Dartmouth
3800 East Dartmouth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3800 East Dartmouth Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
37th floor in the Heart of Downtown Denver
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3800 Dartmouth have any available units?
3800 Dartmouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 3800 Dartmouth currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Dartmouth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Dartmouth pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Dartmouth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 3800 Dartmouth offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Dartmouth does offer parking.
Does 3800 Dartmouth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Dartmouth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Dartmouth have a pool?
No, 3800 Dartmouth does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Dartmouth have accessible units?
No, 3800 Dartmouth does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Dartmouth have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Dartmouth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 Dartmouth have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 Dartmouth does not have units with air conditioning.
