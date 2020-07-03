All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:12 PM

378 North Clarkson street

378 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

378 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all necessary appliances. Other great features of this home include a shared washer and dryer in basement. Parking for this property is a carport. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dinning options.

Cats are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 North Clarkson street have any available units?
378 North Clarkson street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 378 North Clarkson street have?
Some of 378 North Clarkson street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 North Clarkson street currently offering any rent specials?
378 North Clarkson street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 North Clarkson street pet-friendly?
Yes, 378 North Clarkson street is pet friendly.
Does 378 North Clarkson street offer parking?
Yes, 378 North Clarkson street offers parking.
Does 378 North Clarkson street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 378 North Clarkson street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 North Clarkson street have a pool?
No, 378 North Clarkson street does not have a pool.
Does 378 North Clarkson street have accessible units?
No, 378 North Clarkson street does not have accessible units.
Does 378 North Clarkson street have units with dishwashers?
No, 378 North Clarkson street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
