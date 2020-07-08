All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3767 N High St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3767 N High St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

3767 N High St

3767 High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3767 High Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Three bedroom, one bath duplex. One spacious level with extra tall ceilings and large windows throughout. Other interior features include fresh paint, newer kitchen with quartz countertop, newer stove, tile, vinyl flooring and washer and dryer hook ups. Close to I-70, easy access to downtown, Schafer Park and schools.

For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3767 N High St have any available units?
3767 N High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3767 N High St currently offering any rent specials?
3767 N High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3767 N High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3767 N High St is pet friendly.
Does 3767 N High St offer parking?
No, 3767 N High St does not offer parking.
Does 3767 N High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3767 N High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3767 N High St have a pool?
No, 3767 N High St does not have a pool.
Does 3767 N High St have accessible units?
No, 3767 N High St does not have accessible units.
Does 3767 N High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3767 N High St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3767 N High St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3767 N High St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University