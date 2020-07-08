3767 N High St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Three bedroom, one bath duplex. One spacious level with extra tall ceilings and large windows throughout. Other interior features include fresh paint, newer kitchen with quartz countertop, newer stove, tile, vinyl flooring and washer and dryer hook ups. Close to I-70, easy access to downtown, Schafer Park and schools.



For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com



Showings available 7 days a week.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.