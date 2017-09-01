All apartments in Denver
3763 Steele St
Last updated February 25 2020

3763 Steele St

3763 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

3763 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Wonderful New Construction, Carriage House 2 bed, 2 bath unit conveniently located to Downtown Denver. Top of the line, modern finishes with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances - perfect for city living. Close to the light rail, RINO Arts District, restaurants, etc. Washer and Dryer included! The living area is an open concept. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Garage Parking.

No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/Mo Filter Delivery Program. Dog Friendly, No Cats. Renter pays Gas and Electricity - Owner covers water, trash and sewer.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.

Amenities: A/C, Storage, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, New Construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3763 Steele St have any available units?
3763 Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3763 Steele St have?
Some of 3763 Steele St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3763 Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
3763 Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3763 Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3763 Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 3763 Steele St offer parking?
Yes, 3763 Steele St offers parking.
Does 3763 Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3763 Steele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3763 Steele St have a pool?
No, 3763 Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 3763 Steele St have accessible units?
No, 3763 Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 3763 Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3763 Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.
