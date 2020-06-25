3756 Bryant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage internet access

Welcome to your new home! Available July 1st



Beautiful 2BR/1BA 1,000 sf unit in the Highlands/Sunnyside area. This is the top unit of a duplex (above grade) and there is a lower unit which is locked off. There is a wonderfully fenced shared backyard space with a gas fire pit. The unit is spacious, quiet and convenient. W/D in unit. One garage space included and plenty of street parking.



Only a short drive to downtown and only a few blocks from the hot LoHi neighborhood.



Landlord will pay for all utilities including water/sewer/trash/internet/electricity/streaming services



Long term lease negotiable. Pets negotiable. No smoking. One month's deposit. No Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950

