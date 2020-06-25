All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3756 Bryant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3756 Bryant Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:57 PM

3756 Bryant Street

3756 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3756 Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fire pit
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome to your new home! Available July 1st

Beautiful 2BR/1BA 1,000 sf unit in the Highlands/Sunnyside area. This is the top unit of a duplex (above grade) and there is a lower unit which is locked off. There is a wonderfully fenced shared backyard space with a gas fire pit. The unit is spacious, quiet and convenient. W/D in unit. One garage space included and plenty of street parking.

Only a short drive to downtown and only a few blocks from the hot LoHi neighborhood.

Landlord will pay for all utilities including water/sewer/trash/internet/electricity/streaming services

Long term lease negotiable. Pets negotiable. No smoking. One month's deposit. No Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3756 Bryant Street have any available units?
3756 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3756 Bryant Street have?
Some of 3756 Bryant Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3756 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
3756 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3756 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3756 Bryant Street is pet friendly.
Does 3756 Bryant Street offer parking?
Yes, 3756 Bryant Street offers parking.
Does 3756 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3756 Bryant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3756 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 3756 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 3756 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 3756 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3756 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3756 Bryant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University