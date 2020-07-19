All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3748 Yates St Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3748 Yates St Unit 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3748 Yates St Unit 1

3748 Yates St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3748 Yates St, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3748 Yates St Unit 1 Available 02/22/19 Charming 2BD, 2BA Home in West Highland, Near Shopping and Dining, and Parks and Recreation - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,995
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one half)
PARKING: off street parking, street patking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $20 monthly water fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4706324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3748 Yates St Unit 1 have any available units?
3748 Yates St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3748 Yates St Unit 1 have?
Some of 3748 Yates St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3748 Yates St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3748 Yates St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 Yates St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3748 Yates St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3748 Yates St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3748 Yates St Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 3748 Yates St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3748 Yates St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 Yates St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3748 Yates St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3748 Yates St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3748 Yates St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 Yates St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3748 Yates St Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denizen
415 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University