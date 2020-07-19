Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3748 Yates St Unit 1 Available 02/22/19 Charming 2BD, 2BA Home in West Highland, Near Shopping and Dining, and Parks and Recreation - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,995

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one half)

PARKING: off street parking, street patking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable

*There is a $20 monthly water fee

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4706324)