3743 Pecos Street

Amenities
Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in the Highlands/Berkeley/Sunnyside area!
AVAILABILITY DATE: May 2nd, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Yes
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!
* 2 bedrooms and a wonderful fenced backyard
* Lovely wood floors
* Spacious master bathroom
* Detached 1-car garage with additional 1-car carport
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1-car garage with additional 1-car carport
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all. (Stainless steel)
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Large back and front yard (fully fenced)
AIR CONDITIONING: Window unit A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $70.00 (Summer) $100.00 (Winter)
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: N/A
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Diego Galindo & Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*