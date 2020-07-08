All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:54 PM

3743 Pecos Street

3743 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

3743 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in the Highlands/Berkeley/Sunnyside area!

AVAILABILITY DATE: May 2nd, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Yes

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!
* 2 bedrooms and a wonderful fenced backyard
* Lovely wood floors
* Spacious master bathroom
* Detached 1-car garage with additional 1-car carport
* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1-car garage with additional 1-car carport
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all. (Stainless steel)
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Large back and front yard (fully fenced)
AIR CONDITIONING: Window unit A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $70.00 (Summer) $100.00 (Winter)

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: N/A

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Diego Galindo & Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 Pecos Street have any available units?
3743 Pecos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3743 Pecos Street have?
Some of 3743 Pecos Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3743 Pecos Street currently offering any rent specials?
3743 Pecos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 Pecos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3743 Pecos Street is pet friendly.
Does 3743 Pecos Street offer parking?
Yes, 3743 Pecos Street offers parking.
Does 3743 Pecos Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3743 Pecos Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 Pecos Street have a pool?
No, 3743 Pecos Street does not have a pool.
Does 3743 Pecos Street have accessible units?
No, 3743 Pecos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 Pecos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3743 Pecos Street does not have units with dishwashers.

