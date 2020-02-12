All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:04 PM

3724 Gilpin St

3724 North Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3724 North Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce21cf2055 ---- Lovely Farmhouse Style Denver Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a great main level kitchen, great room and open floor plan with nice hardwood floors, high end countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home includes Air Conditioning and the washer and dryer are included and are located conveniently in the upstairs laundry room with 3 of the bedrooms. 1 Off Street Parking Space. No Garage. Unfinished basement for storage. Shared backyard with back Carriage House. Owner Provides Water, Trash and Landscaping Service. No more than 3 unrelated Adults per city zoning. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. A/C Dryer Off Street Parking Open Floorplan Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Gilpin St have any available units?
3724 Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Gilpin St have?
Some of 3724 Gilpin St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 3724 Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3724 Gilpin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 3724 Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 3724 Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Gilpin St does not have units with dishwashers.

