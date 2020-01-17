3714 Jason St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient 3BD, 2BA Highlands Home with Fenced Backyard, Walk to Shopping, Dining, Parks and Recreation - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,840

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one half)

PARKING: street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*2 Pets are negotiable

*There is a $50 monthly water fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



(RLNE4295843)