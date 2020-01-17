All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3714 Jason St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3714 Jason St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3714 Jason St

3714 North Jason Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3714 North Jason Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient 3BD, 2BA Highlands Home with Fenced Backyard, Walk to Shopping, Dining, Parks and Recreation - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,840
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one half)
PARKING: street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*2 Pets are negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4295843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 Jason St have any available units?
3714 Jason St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 Jason St have?
Some of 3714 Jason St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 Jason St currently offering any rent specials?
3714 Jason St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 Jason St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3714 Jason St is pet friendly.
Does 3714 Jason St offer parking?
Yes, 3714 Jason St does offer parking.
Does 3714 Jason St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 Jason St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 Jason St have a pool?
No, 3714 Jason St does not have a pool.
Does 3714 Jason St have accessible units?
No, 3714 Jason St does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 Jason St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3714 Jason St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
Shenandoah Apartments
1010 Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University