3710 E Jewell Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill

One Bedroom Near Denver & DTC: University Park - Property Id: 257860



One of six one bedroom floor plans available; 1 ready for late move May, one June; shared laundry.



Ideally situated to Denver, tucked away on 9 acres of mature park-like grounds with open landscapes. Close to CO Blvd and I-25 with an easy morning commute. Next to Light Rail and easy access to DTC. Ride your bike or walk along tree-covered trails, with local eats in Wash Park.



COMMUNITY VALUE:

RTD Light Rail Access, On-Site Parking, Swimming Pool, 24hr Fitness Center, Clubhouse w/ kitchen, Outdoor Ping-Pong, Grilling Station, Open Green-Space Pet Friendly



LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE:

Designer Finishes | Stainless Steel Appliances | Wood-Style Flooring | Large Windows | Open Floor Plans

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257860

Property Id 257860



(RLNE5690137)