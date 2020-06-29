All apartments in Denver
3710 E Jewell Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

3710 E Jewell Ave

3710 East Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3710 East Jewell Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
One Bedroom Near Denver & DTC: University Park - Property Id: 257860

One of six one bedroom floor plans available; 1 ready for late move May, one June; shared laundry.

Ideally situated to Denver, tucked away on 9 acres of mature park-like grounds with open landscapes. Close to CO Blvd and I-25 with an easy morning commute. Next to Light Rail and easy access to DTC. Ride your bike or walk along tree-covered trails, with local eats in Wash Park.

COMMUNITY VALUE:
RTD Light Rail Access, On-Site Parking, Swimming Pool, 24hr Fitness Center, Clubhouse w/ kitchen, Outdoor Ping-Pong, Grilling Station, Open Green-Space Pet Friendly

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE:
Designer Finishes | Stainless Steel Appliances | Wood-Style Flooring | Large Windows | Open Floor Plans
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257860
Property Id 257860

(RLNE5690137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 E Jewell Ave have any available units?
3710 E Jewell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 E Jewell Ave have?
Some of 3710 E Jewell Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 E Jewell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3710 E Jewell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 E Jewell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 E Jewell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3710 E Jewell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3710 E Jewell Ave offers parking.
Does 3710 E Jewell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 E Jewell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 E Jewell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3710 E Jewell Ave has a pool.
Does 3710 E Jewell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3710 E Jewell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 E Jewell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 E Jewell Ave has units with dishwashers.

