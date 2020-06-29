3710 E Jewell Ave

Amenities
One Bedroom Near Denver & DTC: University Park - Property Id: 257860
One of six one bedroom floor plans available; 1 ready for late move May, one June; shared laundry.
Ideally situated to Denver, tucked away on 9 acres of mature park-like grounds with open landscapes. Close to CO Blvd and I-25 with an easy morning commute. Next to Light Rail and easy access to DTC. Ride your bike or walk along tree-covered trails, with local eats in Wash Park.
COMMUNITY VALUE:
RTD Light Rail Access, On-Site Parking, Swimming Pool, 24hr Fitness Center, Clubhouse w/ kitchen, Outdoor Ping-Pong, Grilling Station, Open Green-Space Pet Friendly
LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE:
Designer Finishes | Stainless Steel Appliances | Wood-Style Flooring | Large Windows | Open Floor Plans
