3696 Glencoe Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking playground extra storage

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Four-plex in Park Hill East will welcome you with 928 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit and an extra storage shed for $50/mo extra. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot/off-street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, and fenced playground. Within walking distance is North-East Park Hill with walking/biking trails, and Park Hill Golf Club. Also nearby are Station 26 Brewing Co, Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center, a Café, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.



Nearby schools include Smith Renaissance Elementary School, McAuliffe International Middle School, and East High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and yard care.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 914794.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.