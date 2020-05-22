All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:20 PM

3694 Glencoe Street

3694 Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

3694 Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
playground
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #937186.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Four-plex in Park Hill East will welcome you with 928 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit and the option to use an extra storage shed for $50/mo extra. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot/off-street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, and fenced playground. Within walking distance is North-East Park Hill with walking/biking trails, and Park Hill Golf Club. Also nearby are Station 26 Brewing Co, Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center, a Café, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.

Nearby schools include Smith Renaissance Elementary School, McAuliffe International Middle School, and East High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and yard care.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #937186.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3694 Glencoe Street have any available units?
3694 Glencoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3694 Glencoe Street have?
Some of 3694 Glencoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3694 Glencoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
3694 Glencoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3694 Glencoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3694 Glencoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 3694 Glencoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 3694 Glencoe Street offers parking.
Does 3694 Glencoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3694 Glencoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3694 Glencoe Street have a pool?
No, 3694 Glencoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 3694 Glencoe Street have accessible units?
No, 3694 Glencoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3694 Glencoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3694 Glencoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
