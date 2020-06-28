3670 South Beeler Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Lindenridge will welcome you with 2,050 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the covered patio, balcony, deck, private fenced yard, or garden of this corner lot. Nearby are Village Greens Park, Cottonwood Grove Loop, Kennedy Golf Course, Kennedy Dog Park, Kennedy Soccer Complex, Cherry Creek Reservoir and State Park with Cherry Creek Dog Off Leash Area, Hampden Branch Library, DTC, and many shopping/dining options including Walmart and Citron Bistro. Travel is easy with quick access to E Hampden Ave, I-25, and 225.



Nearby schools include Holm Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, Cherry Creek High School, and Platt College.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1005611.



