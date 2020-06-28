All apartments in Denver
3670 South Beeler Street
3670 South Beeler Street

3670 South Beeler Street · No Longer Available
Location

3670 South Beeler Street, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1005611.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Lindenridge will welcome you with 2,050 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the covered patio, balcony, deck, private fenced yard, or garden of this corner lot. Nearby are Village Greens Park, Cottonwood Grove Loop, Kennedy Golf Course, Kennedy Dog Park, Kennedy Soccer Complex, Cherry Creek Reservoir and State Park with Cherry Creek Dog Off Leash Area, Hampden Branch Library, DTC, and many shopping/dining options including Walmart and Citron Bistro. Travel is easy with quick access to E Hampden Ave, I-25, and 225.

Nearby schools include Holm Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, Cherry Creek High School, and Platt College.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

