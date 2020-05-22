3640 Elm St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Park Hill! - This stunning, fully updated 4 bedroom home in Park Hill with a large yard is the one you've been searching for. You'll love the brand new kitchen with eating space opening to the living area. Two good sized bedrooms on both floors and brand new baths. Just minutes to Downtown, light rail station at Colorado Blvd, the best of Park Hill, Stapleton, City Park, Denver Zoo and DIA.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,195

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,195

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Off Street

PETS: No Pets

UTILITIES: Paid by Tenant



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



highpointpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4188414)