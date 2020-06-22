All apartments in Denver
3629 W Custer Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3629 W Custer Place

3629 West Custer Place · No Longer Available
Location

3629 West Custer Place, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This perfect 2 bd 1 ba newly remolded home in Denver is ready to rent to you. This home comes complete with new floors, paint, carpet and appliances. Massive yard with additional storage shed and off street parking are included. This gem is centrally located in West Denver just south of Mile High stadium. With an easy commute to anywhere in the Denver Metro area, you will have no issue getting to downtown or the Rocky mountains in just a few minutes. Brand new washer and dryer are included for your use!! This is a must see for anyone wanting brand new everything! With xeroscaping Amenities include: New appliances, New carpet and paint, New floors and kitchen, Additional storage shed, New washer/dryer, And much more! Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 W Custer Place have any available units?
3629 W Custer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 W Custer Place have?
Some of 3629 W Custer Place's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 W Custer Place currently offering any rent specials?
3629 W Custer Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 W Custer Place pet-friendly?
No, 3629 W Custer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3629 W Custer Place offer parking?
No, 3629 W Custer Place does not offer parking.
Does 3629 W Custer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 W Custer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 W Custer Place have a pool?
No, 3629 W Custer Place does not have a pool.
Does 3629 W Custer Place have accessible units?
No, 3629 W Custer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 W Custer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3629 W Custer Place has units with dishwashers.
