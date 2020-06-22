3629 W Custer Place

Amenities

This perfect 2 bd 1 ba newly remolded home in Denver is ready to rent to you. This home comes complete with new floors, paint, carpet and appliances. Massive yard with additional storage shed and off street parking are included. This gem is centrally located in West Denver just south of Mile High stadium. With an easy commute to anywhere in the Denver Metro area, you will have no issue getting to downtown or the Rocky mountains in just a few minutes. Brand new washer and dryer are included for your use!! This is a must see for anyone wanting brand new everything! With xeroscaping Amenities include: New appliances, New carpet and paint, New floors and kitchen, Additional storage shed, New washer/dryer, And much more! Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990