3610 High St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

3610 High St

3610 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

3610 North High Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0185cf0e4 ---- This unit is available for a September 1 occupancy. We will begin hosting showings 45 days prior to that point. If you have any special needs, i.e. you are only in town in the immediate future and will not be able to tour the property later, please let us know and we can potentially schedule a showing sooner. This unit has an occupancy limit of three (3) people. Exceptions to this may apply if you are a couple or if you are related to other members of your party. The neighborhood is changing...have you heard that saying before? This is an 1894 house that has been renovated into the realm of what we consider modern. It has 2 full bathrooms. It has a high efficiency furnace. Stainless steel appliances. They did not have those in 1894. Skylights in the upstairs bedroom and bathroom. A really huge amount of storage space. A private yard. This like most of our other listings also has an interior and an exterior. Doorknobs are included at no additional charge. We also throw in screens in the windows. A 1.5 car detached garage. Pets are ok with a deposit commensurate of the animal type and weight. 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath with Office. 1.5 Car Garage, Enclosed Yard, gas grill, Washer / Dryer, All Stainless Appliances, Window Unit and portable Air Conditioning, High Efficiency Forced Air Heat, Renovated in 2009 with granite countertops, new appliances, upgraded electric, high efficiency windows and skylights. Close to RTD bus and light rail routes. Location https://www.google.com/maps/dir/3610HighSt,Denver,CO80205/30th%26DowningStation/@39.7633794,-104.9738034,16z/data=!4m14!4m13!1m5!1m1!1s0x876c79136e3a1df5:0x111afdf6180def7f!2m2!1d-104.964372!2d39.767209!1m5!1m1!1s0x876c793d49bbef45:0x103b89750fecaabc!2m2!1d-104.97345!2d39.758988!3e2 When responding to this listing, please include all of your contact information (full name, phone number and actual email address). Blueshift's contact name and number are included in this message for your use. This information will help us in reaching you to schedule a showing. If you have any specific questions or situation please include that in your message as well. No more than two unrelated parties. Exceptions to this occupancy include families, married couples, family members (brothers, or sisters). Please no unrelated roommates of more than 2 people. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Office (may be used as a 3rd bedroom) Victorian Home. 1.5 Car Garage, Enclosed Yard, gas grill, Washer / Dryer, All Stainless Appliances, High Efficiency Heat. Basement Storage Virtual Tour http://youtu.be/jZQkRSN0FrM Additional Photos https://picasaweb.google.com/118047216261101124365/3610High?authuser=0&authkey=Gv1sRgCN_Ispb-rcbh9QE&feat=directlink

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 High St have any available units?
3610 High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 High St have?
Some of 3610 High St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 High St currently offering any rent specials?
3610 High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 High St is pet friendly.
Does 3610 High St offer parking?
Yes, 3610 High St offers parking.
Does 3610 High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 High St have a pool?
No, 3610 High St does not have a pool.
Does 3610 High St have accessible units?
No, 3610 High St does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 High St does not have units with dishwashers.
