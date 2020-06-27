3610 High St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0185cf0e4 ---- This unit is available for a September 1 occupancy. We will begin hosting showings 45 days prior to that point. If you have any special needs, i.e. you are only in town in the immediate future and will not be able to tour the property later, please let us know and we can potentially schedule a showing sooner. This unit has an occupancy limit of three (3) people. Exceptions to this may apply if you are a couple or if you are related to other members of your party. The neighborhood is changing...have you heard that saying before? This is an 1894 house that has been renovated into the realm of what we consider modern. It has 2 full bathrooms. It has a high efficiency furnace. Stainless steel appliances. They did not have those in 1894. Skylights in the upstairs bedroom and bathroom. A really huge amount of storage space. A private yard. This like most of our other listings also has an interior and an exterior. Doorknobs are included at no additional charge. We also throw in screens in the windows. A 1.5 car detached garage. Pets are ok with a deposit commensurate of the animal type and weight. 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath with Office. 1.5 Car Garage, Enclosed Yard, gas grill, Washer / Dryer, All Stainless Appliances, Window Unit and portable Air Conditioning, High Efficiency Forced Air Heat, Renovated in 2009 with granite countertops, new appliances, upgraded electric, high efficiency windows and skylights. Close to RTD bus and light rail routes. Location https://www.google.com/maps/dir/3610HighSt,Denver,CO80205/30th%26DowningStation/@39.7633794,-104.9738034,16z/data=!4m14!4m13!1m5!1m1!1s0x876c79136e3a1df5:0x111afdf6180def7f!2m2!1d-104.964372!2d39.767209!1m5!1m1!1s0x876c793d49bbef45:0x103b89750fecaabc!2m2!1d-104.97345!2d39.758988!3e2 When responding to this listing, please include all of your contact information (full name, phone number and actual email address). Blueshift's contact name and number are included in this message for your use. This information will help us in reaching you to schedule a showing. If you have any specific questions or situation please include that in your message as well. No more than two unrelated parties. Exceptions to this occupancy include families, married couples, family members (brothers, or sisters). Please no unrelated roommates of more than 2 people. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Office (may be used as a 3rd bedroom) Victorian Home. 1.5 Car Garage, Enclosed Yard, gas grill, Washer / Dryer, All Stainless Appliances, High Efficiency Heat. Basement Storage Virtual Tour http://youtu.be/jZQkRSN0FrM Additional Photos https://picasaweb.google.com/118047216261101124365/3610High?authuser=0&authkey=Gv1sRgCN_Ispb-rcbh9QE&feat=directlink