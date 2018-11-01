All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

3604 Stuart Street

3604 Stuart Street · (303) 557-2024
Location

3604 Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in West Highland. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,200/month rent. $1,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Raven Inspection & Consulting at 303-557-2024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Stuart Street have any available units?
3604 Stuart Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Stuart Street have?
Some of 3604 Stuart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Stuart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3604 Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 3604 Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Stuart Street does offer parking.
Does 3604 Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3604 Stuart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 3604 Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 3604 Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Stuart Street has units with dishwashers.
