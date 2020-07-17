All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3600 E 30th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3600 E 30th Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3600 E 30th Ave

3600 East 30th Avenue · (303) 770-2409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3600 East 30th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3600 E 30th Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3600 E 30th Ave Available 08/01/20 **Updated ranch in Skyland available soon! 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent!** - Welcome to your new 3 bedroom home in the desirable Skyland neighborhood! This beautiful home has great curb appeal, a 1 car garage, and an extra storage unit for plenty of storage! You'll come home to a large family room that's open to the dining, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and a gorgeous decorative fireplace. You have beautiful wood-grain flooring and plush carpets in all 3 bedrooms! There's still more to enjoy! You have a large master bedroom/flex space, a covered patio that's perfect for your summertime entertaining and you can watch the kids play in your new professionally landscaped backyard!

*PET FRIENDLY! (limitations and additional fees may apply)
*12 month lease
*Deposit due at lease signing
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

(RLNE5890929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 E 30th Ave have any available units?
3600 E 30th Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 E 30th Ave have?
Some of 3600 E 30th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 E 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3600 E 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 E 30th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 E 30th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3600 E 30th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3600 E 30th Ave offers parking.
Does 3600 E 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 E 30th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 E 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 3600 E 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3600 E 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3600 E 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 E 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 E 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3600 E 30th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Liongate
90 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity