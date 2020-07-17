Amenities
3600 E 30th Ave Available 08/01/20 **Updated ranch in Skyland available soon! 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent!** - Welcome to your new 3 bedroom home in the desirable Skyland neighborhood! This beautiful home has great curb appeal, a 1 car garage, and an extra storage unit for plenty of storage! You'll come home to a large family room that's open to the dining, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and a gorgeous decorative fireplace. You have beautiful wood-grain flooring and plush carpets in all 3 bedrooms! There's still more to enjoy! You have a large master bedroom/flex space, a covered patio that's perfect for your summertime entertaining and you can watch the kids play in your new professionally landscaped backyard!
*PET FRIENDLY! (limitations and additional fees may apply)
*12 month lease
*Deposit due at lease signing
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
(RLNE5890929)