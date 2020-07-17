Amenities

3600 E 30th Ave Available 08/01/20 **Updated ranch in Skyland available soon! 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent!** - Welcome to your new 3 bedroom home in the desirable Skyland neighborhood! This beautiful home has great curb appeal, a 1 car garage, and an extra storage unit for plenty of storage! You'll come home to a large family room that's open to the dining, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and a gorgeous decorative fireplace. You have beautiful wood-grain flooring and plush carpets in all 3 bedrooms! There's still more to enjoy! You have a large master bedroom/flex space, a covered patio that's perfect for your summertime entertaining and you can watch the kids play in your new professionally landscaped backyard!



*PET FRIENDLY! (limitations and additional fees may apply)

*12 month lease

*Deposit due at lease signing

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



