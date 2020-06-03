All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 360 S Lafayette St #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
360 S Lafayette St #305
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

360 S Lafayette St #305

360 South Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Wash Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

360 South Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Pet Friendly Modern Living in Wash Park!** - This gorgeous, modernly updated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is available in desirable Wash Park! Your huge new condo has tons to offer with its spacious open concept floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light! Enjoy your very own sleek modern kitchen with custom cabinetry & back splash, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and matching stainless steel hood. Sleep soundly in the large master bedroom with new carpet, an over sized walk in closet and his and hers master bath with custom tile tub surround. This home doesn't stop there. It also has an additional laundry room, patio, 1 parking space in heated garage and an additional storage locker!

This home won't last long! Call us today to view you'r new home!

Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*12 month lease term
*Pets Welcome (additional fees & restrictions may apply)
*No section 8
*Tenant pays Gas & Electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

(RLNE4523710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 S Lafayette St #305 have any available units?
360 S Lafayette St #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 S Lafayette St #305 have?
Some of 360 S Lafayette St #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 S Lafayette St #305 currently offering any rent specials?
360 S Lafayette St #305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 S Lafayette St #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 S Lafayette St #305 is pet friendly.
Does 360 S Lafayette St #305 offer parking?
Yes, 360 S Lafayette St #305 does offer parking.
Does 360 S Lafayette St #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 S Lafayette St #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 S Lafayette St #305 have a pool?
No, 360 S Lafayette St #305 does not have a pool.
Does 360 S Lafayette St #305 have accessible units?
No, 360 S Lafayette St #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 S Lafayette St #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 S Lafayette St #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University