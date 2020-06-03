360 S Lafayette St #305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Pet Friendly Modern Living in Wash Park!** - This gorgeous, modernly updated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is available in desirable Wash Park! Your huge new condo has tons to offer with its spacious open concept floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light! Enjoy your very own sleek modern kitchen with custom cabinetry & back splash, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and matching stainless steel hood. Sleep soundly in the large master bedroom with new carpet, an over sized walk in closet and his and hers master bath with custom tile tub surround. This home doesn't stop there. It also has an additional laundry room, patio, 1 parking space in heated garage and an additional storage locker!



This home won't last long! Call us today to view you'r new home!



Additional Lease Terms:

*$40.00 Application fee

*12 month lease term

*Pets Welcome (additional fees & restrictions may apply)

*No section 8

*Tenant pays Gas & Electric

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



(RLNE4523710)