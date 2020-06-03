All apartments in Denver
3585 W Exposition Ave.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

3585 W Exposition Ave

3585 West Exposition Avenue · (916) 846-2845
Location

3585 West Exposition Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3585 W Exposition Ave · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
Be the first to call this renovated 3 BR/1BA home... - Be the first to call this renovated 3 BR/1BA home...

Additional Updated Photos Coming Soon!!!

See Video Walkthrough Below.

This ranch style home has been completely remodeled! Brand new flooring and carpeting. Newly tiled shower and countertops.

Community is close to major RTD bus and easy access to highways, I-25 and I-70. Nearby schools include Castro Elementary School, Munroe Elementary School and Kepner Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Hong Phat Market, Indochina Ginseng Co and Far East Oriental Supermarket. Nearby coffee shops include The Mean Bean and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include El Merendero, MI GUSTO ES and Kahlo's. Also close to Garfield Lake Park, Huston Lake Park and Sanderson Gulch Park.

Unit Amenities:
- New Carpet
- New Windows
- New Paint
- Driveway
- Backyard

Rent: $1695
Deposit: $1695 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Resident is responsible for all utilities

Pet Policy:
No Cats
Small dog only - Under 30 Pounds (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today!

Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Tom Marry
916-846-2845
Thomas.Marry@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5729811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

