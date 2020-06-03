3585 W Exposition Ave.

Amenities

Additional Updated Photos Coming Soon!!!



See Video Walkthrough Below.



This ranch style home has been completely remodeled! Brand new flooring and carpeting. Newly tiled shower and countertops.



Community is close to major RTD bus and easy access to highways, I-25 and I-70. Nearby schools include Castro Elementary School, Munroe Elementary School and Kepner Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Hong Phat Market, Indochina Ginseng Co and Far East Oriental Supermarket. Nearby coffee shops include The Mean Bean and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include El Merendero, MI GUSTO ES and Kahlo's. Also close to Garfield Lake Park, Huston Lake Park and Sanderson Gulch Park.



Unit Amenities:

- New Carpet

- New Windows

- New Paint

- Driveway

- Backyard



Rent: $1695

Deposit: $1695 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Resident is responsible for all utilities



Pet Policy:

No Cats

Small dog only - Under 30 Pounds (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today!



Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Tom Marry

916-846-2845

Thomas.Marry@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate



