Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3560 Saint Paul St.

3560 North Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3560 North Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/52f04020f4 ----
Remodeled Denver Home on a corner lot, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. 5 Mins from RiNO, City Park, and I-70. The 24ft x 24ft garage has plenty of space for 2 cars and storage.

2 Bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the main level upstairs, and 2 Bedrooms and a full bathroom are downstairs. There are two living room areas (one upstairs and one downstairs). Features include gas fireplace, Central AC Hardwood Floors on the main level and newer carpet downstairs. A spacious fenced in backyard and patio Washer and Dryer included.

Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for gas, electricity and any extras. Dog friendly. Speak to leasing manager for lease options and showing availability.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

A/C
Large Patio
Oversized 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Saint Paul St. have any available units?
3560 Saint Paul St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 Saint Paul St. have?
Some of 3560 Saint Paul St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Saint Paul St. currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Saint Paul St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Saint Paul St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3560 Saint Paul St. is pet friendly.
Does 3560 Saint Paul St. offer parking?
Yes, 3560 Saint Paul St. does offer parking.
Does 3560 Saint Paul St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3560 Saint Paul St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Saint Paul St. have a pool?
No, 3560 Saint Paul St. does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Saint Paul St. have accessible units?
No, 3560 Saint Paul St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Saint Paul St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 Saint Paul St. does not have units with dishwashers.
