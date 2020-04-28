3560 Saint Paul St.

Amenities

Remodeled Denver Home on a corner lot, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. 5 Mins from RiNO, City Park, and I-70. The 24ft x 24ft garage has plenty of space for 2 cars and storage.



2 Bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the main level upstairs, and 2 Bedrooms and a full bathroom are downstairs. There are two living room areas (one upstairs and one downstairs). Features include gas fireplace, Central AC Hardwood Floors on the main level and newer carpet downstairs. A spacious fenced in backyard and patio Washer and Dryer included.



Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for gas, electricity and any extras. Dog friendly. Speak to leasing manager for lease options and showing availability.



