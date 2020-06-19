All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3560 Garfield Street

3560 North Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3560 North Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #727532.

2 bedroom/2 bathroom + bonus room/office home with 1350 square feet of living space. Built in 1920, this brick bungalow offers the great feeling of living in a historic Denver home with all the amenities for modern city dwellers.

Light and bright with lots of natural sunlight and mountain view! NEW carpet and NEW paint with Bamboo floors. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Travertine tile bathrooms. Additional features include washer/dryer combo, lots of storage room, large closets and garage attic space. Plenty of room to park in the Oversized detached 2-Car garage.

Enjoy the weather from the front porch and back patio. 4 blocks to City of Nairobi Park with great play ground. Minutes to downtown Denver, City Park, and RINO. Convenient access to I-70 and a 10 minute walk to the 40th Ave and Colorado Blvd. light rail station.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Rent includes sewer, trash and recycling.

Call Today!

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Garfield Street have any available units?
3560 Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 Garfield Street have?
Some of 3560 Garfield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Garfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Garfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3560 Garfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 3560 Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 3560 Garfield Street does offer parking.
Does 3560 Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 3560 Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3560 Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
