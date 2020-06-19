3560 Garfield Street

Amenities

2 bedroom/2 bathroom + bonus room/office home with 1350 square feet of living space. Built in 1920, this brick bungalow offers the great feeling of living in a historic Denver home with all the amenities for modern city dwellers.



Light and bright with lots of natural sunlight and mountain view! NEW carpet and NEW paint with Bamboo floors. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Travertine tile bathrooms. Additional features include washer/dryer combo, lots of storage room, large closets and garage attic space. Plenty of room to park in the Oversized detached 2-Car garage.



Enjoy the weather from the front porch and back patio. 4 blocks to City of Nairobi Park with great play ground. Minutes to downtown Denver, City Park, and RINO. Convenient access to I-70 and a 10 minute walk to the 40th Ave and Colorado Blvd. light rail station.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.



Rent includes sewer, trash and recycling.



