Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

355 S. Clarkson St.

355 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

355 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
355 S. Clarkson St. Available 06/04/19 **3 bed 2 bath home in Wash Park!!** - Call this beautiful piece of Denver history home! This adorable bungalow comes with a large kitchen, matching all white appliances, original hardwood floors and beautiful cased windows, doors throughout the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, 1 remodeled bathroom and a kitchen for the chef in the home. Downstairs you have 1 more bedroom, a 3/4 bath, additional living area and a functional laundry room. This home has a separate entrance to the basement for more privacy! Your new home is ready for your summer BBQ's with friends and family. Or watch the kids and pups play in the fenced in yard. In your back yard you have 2 storage sheds for plenty of storage. Stay nice and cozy during the winter months with your very own stone fireplace.This is home is located in Wash Park and there is tons of dining, entertainment, shopping and bike paths near by!

CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR OF YOUR NEW HOME!

Additional Lease Terms:
*PET FRIENDLY! (additional deposit/fees may apply)
*12 month lease
*No section 8
*Home has BRAND NEW boiler system
*Home has BRAND NEW in unit Washer / Dryer
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

(RLNE4886600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 S. Clarkson St. have any available units?
355 S. Clarkson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 S. Clarkson St. have?
Some of 355 S. Clarkson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 S. Clarkson St. currently offering any rent specials?
355 S. Clarkson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 S. Clarkson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 S. Clarkson St. is pet friendly.
Does 355 S. Clarkson St. offer parking?
No, 355 S. Clarkson St. does not offer parking.
Does 355 S. Clarkson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 S. Clarkson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 S. Clarkson St. have a pool?
No, 355 S. Clarkson St. does not have a pool.
Does 355 S. Clarkson St. have accessible units?
No, 355 S. Clarkson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 355 S. Clarkson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 S. Clarkson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
