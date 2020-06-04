Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

355 S. Clarkson St. Available 06/04/19 **3 bed 2 bath home in Wash Park!!** - Call this beautiful piece of Denver history home! This adorable bungalow comes with a large kitchen, matching all white appliances, original hardwood floors and beautiful cased windows, doors throughout the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, 1 remodeled bathroom and a kitchen for the chef in the home. Downstairs you have 1 more bedroom, a 3/4 bath, additional living area and a functional laundry room. This home has a separate entrance to the basement for more privacy! Your new home is ready for your summer BBQ's with friends and family. Or watch the kids and pups play in the fenced in yard. In your back yard you have 2 storage sheds for plenty of storage. Stay nice and cozy during the winter months with your very own stone fireplace.This is home is located in Wash Park and there is tons of dining, entertainment, shopping and bike paths near by!



Additional Lease Terms:



Additional Lease Terms:

*PET FRIENDLY! (additional deposit/fees may apply)

*12 month lease

*No section 8

*Home has BRAND NEW boiler system

*Home has BRAND NEW in unit Washer / Dryer

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



