All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 355 Elati St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
355 Elati St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

355 Elati St

355 Elati Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

355 Elati Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
The charm of the Historic Baker Neighborhood and the convenience of urban living - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This conveniently located home was built in 1894 during the height of growth in the historic Baker Neighborhood. Its been well updated over the years but maintains its old world charm. There are exposed brick walls and hardwood floors throughout the open concept floor plan. There are all stainless appliances in the kitchen including a dishwasher. A washer and dryer are also present.The back yard is fenced and has mature trees providing shade in the summer. There are two parking spots behind the building and street parking in front.

Being surrounded by other historic homes and unique architecture makes this a great neighborhood to take a stroll. There are lots of dining, entertainment, and shopping opportunities just a few blocks away along Broadway. Youre close to The Wizards Chest, The Mayan Theater, breweries and clubs, and lots of historic locations. Getting downtown is easy by bike, foot, or public transportation. City Park, Civic Center Park, and the Botanic Gardens are just a few miles away. The Cherry Creek bike trail is easily accessible as well. If you love being close to the hustle and bustle of a city with the ability to retreat to a quiet home, this is the place for you.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5108473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Elati St have any available units?
355 Elati St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Elati St have?
Some of 355 Elati St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Elati St currently offering any rent specials?
355 Elati St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Elati St pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Elati St is pet friendly.
Does 355 Elati St offer parking?
Yes, 355 Elati St offers parking.
Does 355 Elati St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 Elati St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Elati St have a pool?
No, 355 Elati St does not have a pool.
Does 355 Elati St have accessible units?
No, 355 Elati St does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Elati St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 Elati St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University