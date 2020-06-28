355 Elati St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

The charm of the Historic Baker Neighborhood and the convenience of urban living - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This conveniently located home was built in 1894 during the height of growth in the historic Baker Neighborhood. Its been well updated over the years but maintains its old world charm. There are exposed brick walls and hardwood floors throughout the open concept floor plan. There are all stainless appliances in the kitchen including a dishwasher. A washer and dryer are also present.The back yard is fenced and has mature trees providing shade in the summer. There are two parking spots behind the building and street parking in front.



Being surrounded by other historic homes and unique architecture makes this a great neighborhood to take a stroll. There are lots of dining, entertainment, and shopping opportunities just a few blocks away along Broadway. Youre close to The Wizards Chest, The Mayan Theater, breweries and clubs, and lots of historic locations. Getting downtown is easy by bike, foot, or public transportation. City Park, Civic Center Park, and the Botanic Gardens are just a few miles away. The Cherry Creek bike trail is easily accessible as well. If you love being close to the hustle and bustle of a city with the ability to retreat to a quiet home, this is the place for you.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE5108473)