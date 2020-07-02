3542 W 38th Ave

Amenities

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse gym pool pool table hot tub

Studio Perfect for Student/Professional: Highlands



1 of 4 currently available studio floor plans at the property. The West Highland neighborhood places you close to downtown, with sports, art, and culture along Interstate 70. Easy access to Union Station and 16th Street Mall, plus Metro Denver campus.



AMENITIES:

Outdoor Kitchen, Dog Wash Facility, Bike Repair Center

Fitness & Cardio Gym, Resort Style Pool & Hot Tub, Electric Car Charging Stations, Ground Level Shopping & Restaurants, Exceptional Views of the City & Mountains, Clubhouse Lounge with TVs, Pool Table & Ping Pong



INTERIORS:

Nine-foot ceilings, plank-style flooring and open design, contemporary feel. Stainless appliances W/ custom wood cabinetry. USB ports in rooms with full-size washers & dryer every unit. Spacious closets , private balconies with stunning city or mountain views in select units.

