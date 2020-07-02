3542 W 38th Ave

Amenities
Studio Perfect for Student/Professional: Highlands - Property Id: 255391
1 of 4 currently available studio floor plans at the property. The West Highland neighborhood places you close to downtown, with sports, art, and culture along Interstate 70. Easy access to Union Station and 16th Street Mall, plus Metro Denver campus.
AMENITIES:
Outdoor Kitchen, Dog Wash Facility, Bike Repair Center
Fitness & Cardio Gym, Resort Style Pool & Hot Tub, Electric Car Charging Stations, Ground Level Shopping & Restaurants, Exceptional Views of the City & Mountains, Clubhouse Lounge with TVs, Pool Table & Ping Pong
INTERIORS:
Nine-foot ceilings, plank-style flooring and open design, contemporary feel. Stainless appliances W/ custom wood cabinetry. USB ports in rooms with full-size washers & dryer every unit. Spacious closets , private balconies with stunning city or mountain views in select units.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255391
