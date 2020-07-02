All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

3542 W 38th Ave

3542 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3542 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
Studio Perfect for Student/Professional: Highlands - Property Id: 255391

1 of 4 currently available studio floor plans at the property. The West Highland neighborhood places you close to downtown, with sports, art, and culture along Interstate 70. Easy access to Union Station and 16th Street Mall, plus Metro Denver campus.

AMENITIES:
Outdoor Kitchen, Dog Wash Facility, Bike Repair Center
Fitness & Cardio Gym, Resort Style Pool & Hot Tub, Electric Car Charging Stations, Ground Level Shopping & Restaurants, Exceptional Views of the City & Mountains, Clubhouse Lounge with TVs, Pool Table & Ping Pong

INTERIORS:
Nine-foot ceilings, plank-style flooring and open design, contemporary feel. Stainless appliances W/ custom wood cabinetry. USB ports in rooms with full-size washers & dryer every unit. Spacious closets , private balconies with stunning city or mountain views in select units.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255391
Property Id 255391

(RLNE5775154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 W 38th Ave have any available units?
3542 W 38th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 W 38th Ave have?
Some of 3542 W 38th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 W 38th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3542 W 38th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 W 38th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3542 W 38th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3542 W 38th Ave offer parking?
No, 3542 W 38th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3542 W 38th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3542 W 38th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 W 38th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3542 W 38th Ave has a pool.
Does 3542 W 38th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3542 W 38th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 W 38th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3542 W 38th Ave has units with dishwashers.

