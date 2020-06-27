3523 Quitman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom townhome for rent - Come and have a look at this charming townhome in West Highlands today. Phenomenal location with coffee shops, restaurants, and pubs all around and roughly 3 miles to downtown (Between Highlands Square and Tennyson and 38th). It is a two story townhome featuring a 1 car detached garage (plenty of street parking in front), fenced yard with patio, central air, and a security system. Both bedrooms are big so you will not have to fight over the master and washing machine and dryer are provided upstairs. WOOF MEOW of course your pets are allowed. It is move in ready NOW. Call Joleen today 303-532-9083



(RLNE4977941)