352 Hudson Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:56 PM

352 Hudson Street

352 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

352 Hudson Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 3,000 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy electric fireplace, and a finished basement with 2 non-conforming bedrooms. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails Robinson, Crestmoor, and Cranmer Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Mall, Whole Foods, Target, King Soopers, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Palmer Elementary School, Hill Campus of Arts Middle School, and George Washington High School.

2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Hudson Street have any available units?
352 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 Hudson Street have?
Some of 352 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
352 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 352 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 352 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 352 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 352 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 352 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 352 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

