352 Hudson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 3,000 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy electric fireplace, and a finished basement with 2 non-conforming bedrooms. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails Robinson, Crestmoor, and Cranmer Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Mall, Whole Foods, Target, King Soopers, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Palmer Elementary School, Hill Campus of Arts Middle School, and George Washington High School.



2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.