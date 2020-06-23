3510 Gilpin St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed NEW BUILD in RiNo w/ RoofTop!!!!! - BRAND NEW and modern, featuring beautiful finishes in the hottest area in Denver. From the large windows to the finishes, this townhome offers what very few homes in this area can. Light and Bright Bedrooms with built ins in all closets! Walk to breweries, nightlife, restaurants, light rail stations and all the development of RiNo including the new World Trade Center and all the surrounding Parks. Open kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Custom tile work & luxurious indoor/outdoor living. Pictures don't do this place justice! Fantastic roof top patio with grill included and EPIC views of the city and the Front Range all make this one a must see home! It won't last long!



Unit Features Include:

**ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE**

-Window coverings installed

-Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets

-Hardwood floors & upgraded carpets

-Gas forced air heating, central air conditioning

-Rooftop patios with grill



**PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT**



*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*



(RLNE4892654)