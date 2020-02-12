All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 351 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
351 Hudson Street
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:08 PM

351 Hudson Street

351 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

351 Hudson Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,200 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. The main floor master bathroom has been fully remodeled and features a large European soaking bathtub. This home includes a partially finished basement that offers a large family room, 2 bedrooms, a half bath, and a office. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, an advanced security system wired throughout the home, and a front load washer and dryer. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage along with a 2 car driveway.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large covered back patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. The yard also features a large play structure. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Robinson Park, Kramer Park, City Park, and Crostmore Park. Also nearby are The Denver Zoo, Nature & Science Museum, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many other shopping and dining options.

Small- medium pets considered with owner approval and pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Hudson Street have any available units?
351 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Hudson Street have?
Some of 351 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
351 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 351 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 351 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 351 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 351 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 351 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 351 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University