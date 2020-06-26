All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

3508 Gilpin St.

3508 North Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3508 North Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
BRAND NEW and modern, featuring beautiful finishes in the hottest area in Denver. From the large windows to the finishes, this townhome offers what very few homes in this area can. Light and Bright Bedrooms with built ins in all closets! Walk to breweries, nightlife, restaurants, light rail stations and all the development of RiNo including the new World Trade Center and all the surrounding Parks. Open kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Custom tile work & luxurious indoor/outdoor living. Pictures don't do this place justice! Fantastic roof top patio with grill included and EPIC views of the city and the Front Range all make this one a must see home!

Unit Features Include:
**ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE**
-Window coverings installed
-Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets
-Hardwood floors & upgraded carpets
-Gas forced air heating, central air conditioning
-Rooftop patios with grill

**PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT**

Unit Features Include:
**ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE**
-Window coverings installed
-Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets
-Hardwood floors & upgraded carpets
-Gas forced air heating, central air conditioning
-Rooftop patios with grill

**PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT**

*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Gilpin St. have any available units?
3508 Gilpin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 Gilpin St. have?
Some of 3508 Gilpin St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Gilpin St. currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Gilpin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Gilpin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 Gilpin St. is pet friendly.
Does 3508 Gilpin St. offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Gilpin St. offers parking.
Does 3508 Gilpin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Gilpin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Gilpin St. have a pool?
No, 3508 Gilpin St. does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Gilpin St. have accessible units?
No, 3508 Gilpin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Gilpin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 Gilpin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
