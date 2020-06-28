Rent Calculator
350 S Pennsylvania St
350 S Pennsylvania St
350 South Pennsylvania Street
Denver
Washington Park West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
350 South Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 10/01/19 House with lots of Character! - Property Id: 152748
Cozy home with fireplace with beautiful front shady yard.
Recently remodeled.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152748p
Property Id 152748
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5127624)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 350 S Pennsylvania St have any available units?
350 S Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 350 S Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 350 S Pennsylvania St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 350 S Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
350 S Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 S Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
No, 350 S Pennsylvania St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 350 S Pennsylvania St offer parking?
No, 350 S Pennsylvania St does not offer parking.
Does 350 S Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 S Pennsylvania St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 S Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 350 S Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 350 S Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 350 S Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 350 S Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 S Pennsylvania St has units with dishwashers.
