Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

35 S Washington St

35 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

35 South Washington Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wash Park Garden Level Gem! - Cute Architect Remodeled Studio, This Garden Level 1 Bathroom apartment walking distance to Wash Park! This building is a two-story historic building located on Washington with a shared back yard. Great access to Cherry Creek, Wash Park, and steps from great food and coffee such as Carmine's and Uncle. FREE SHARED WASHER AND DRYER. This unit is rarely vacant!

This building is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $995.00/month, 1-month security deposit. Tenants pay all utilities !!!!

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This apartment will not last
(720) 673-4882

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 S Washington St have any available units?
35 S Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 35 S Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
35 S Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 S Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 35 S Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 35 S Washington St offer parking?
No, 35 S Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 35 S Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 S Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 S Washington St have a pool?
No, 35 S Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 35 S Washington St have accessible units?
No, 35 S Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 35 S Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 S Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 S Washington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 S Washington St does not have units with air conditioning.

