35 S Washington St

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Wash Park Garden Level Gem! - Cute Architect Remodeled Studio, This Garden Level 1 Bathroom apartment walking distance to Wash Park! This building is a two-story historic building located on Washington with a shared back yard. Great access to Cherry Creek, Wash Park, and steps from great food and coffee such as Carmine's and Uncle. FREE SHARED WASHER AND DRYER. This unit is rarely vacant!



This building is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $995.00/month, 1-month security deposit. Tenants pay all utilities !!!!



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



Call today for your showing!!

This apartment will not last

(720) 673-4882



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5618051)