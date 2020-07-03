3455 West 22nd Avenue

Amenities

Stunning Contemporary Home w/ Sleek Finishes, Finished Basement, and Beautiful Side Yard!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept. 1st, 2018

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are allowed with additional deposit and pet fee. No cats are permitted.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/668076



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* 2 standard bedrooms plus office! Basement flex space can serve as 3rd bedroom

* 2007 Construction

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Sloan's Lake / Highlands neighborhood

* Designer lighting and remote controlled power blinds throughout

* TWO washer & dryer sets included, one on upper level and one in finished basement

* Private side yard

* Finished basement flex space can serve as 4th bedroom

* Basement has wet bar/ kitchenette with space for mini fridge



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached private 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all. 2 x washer and dryer set.

FURNISHED: Unfurnished.

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome (two units)

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: private fenced side yard.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 9-12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Highland Rental

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



This property does not accept Section 8 / Housing Assistance.



