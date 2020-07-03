3455 West 22nd Avenue

Amenities
Stunning Contemporary Home w/ Sleek Finishes, Finished Basement, and Beautiful Side Yard!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept. 1st, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are allowed with additional deposit and pet fee. No cats are permitted.
USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/668076
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* 2 standard bedrooms plus office! Basement flex space can serve as 3rd bedroom
* 2007 Construction
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Sloan's Lake / Highlands neighborhood
* Designer lighting and remote controlled power blinds throughout
* TWO washer & dryer sets included, one on upper level and one in finished basement
* Private side yard
* Finished basement flex space can serve as 4th bedroom
* Basement has wet bar/ kitchenette with space for mini fridge
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached private 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all. 2 x washer and dryer set.
FURNISHED: Unfurnished.
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome (two units)
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private fenced side yard.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 9-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Highland Rental
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:
This property does not accept Section 8 / Housing Assistance.
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.