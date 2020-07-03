All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3455 West 22nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3455 West 22nd Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3455 West 22nd Avenue

3455 West 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3455 West 22nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Contemporary Home w/ Sleek Finishes, Finished Basement, and Beautiful Side Yard!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept. 1st, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are allowed with additional deposit and pet fee. No cats are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/668076

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* 2 standard bedrooms plus office! Basement flex space can serve as 3rd bedroom
* 2007 Construction
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Sloan's Lake / Highlands neighborhood
* Designer lighting and remote controlled power blinds throughout
* TWO washer & dryer sets included, one on upper level and one in finished basement
* Private side yard
* Finished basement flex space can serve as 4th bedroom
* Basement has wet bar/ kitchenette with space for mini fridge

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached private 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all. 2 x washer and dryer set.
FURNISHED: Unfurnished.
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome (two units)
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private fenced side yard.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 9-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Highland Rental
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/668076

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

This property does not accept Section 8 / Housing Assistance.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3455 West 22nd Avenue have any available units?
3455 West 22nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3455 West 22nd Avenue have?
Some of 3455 West 22nd Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3455 West 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3455 West 22nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3455 West 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3455 West 22nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3455 West 22nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3455 West 22nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3455 West 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3455 West 22nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3455 West 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3455 West 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3455 West 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3455 West 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3455 West 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3455 West 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University