Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3443 Elizabeth St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3443 Elizabeth St
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3443 Elizabeth St
3443 North Elizabeth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3443 North Elizabeth Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Elizabeth - Property Id: 136780
remodeled top to bottom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136780p
Property Id 136780
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5020510)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3443 Elizabeth St have any available units?
3443 Elizabeth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3443 Elizabeth St have?
Some of 3443 Elizabeth St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3443 Elizabeth St currently offering any rent specials?
3443 Elizabeth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 Elizabeth St pet-friendly?
No, 3443 Elizabeth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 3443 Elizabeth St offer parking?
No, 3443 Elizabeth St does not offer parking.
Does 3443 Elizabeth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3443 Elizabeth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 Elizabeth St have a pool?
No, 3443 Elizabeth St does not have a pool.
Does 3443 Elizabeth St have accessible units?
No, 3443 Elizabeth St does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 Elizabeth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3443 Elizabeth St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Similar Pages
Denver 1 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with Parking
Denver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Denver
Capitol Hill
Five Points
Hampden
Speer
Hampden South
Virginia Village
Highland
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Community College of Denver
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University